Trump attorney and senior adviser to the Trump campaign, Jenna Ellis, said that Georgia state lawmakers appeared to be “very interested” in the evidence presented in the state’s capital on Dec. 3. Georgia’s Senate Government Oversight Committee and Senate Judiciary Subcommittee each held a hearing at 9:30 a.m. and about 1 p.m. respectively. Both hearings sought to evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of the state’s voting process. The second hearing examined testimonies that alleged voting irregularities or fraud. Ellis told NTD News, “The legislators seem very interested in the testimony, particularly the video, because that corroborates the affidavits that we already had. And seeing that, I think just provides even more evidence and it’s very compelling.” Ellis was referring to surveillance footage released during the hearing that appears to show four poll workers in Fulton County processing ballots in the middle of the night with no observers. Jacki Pick, …

