Crazed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti this week closed down all outdoor dining and told his constituents it is time to just “cancel everything” due to rising Covid cases.

“The next three months are going to be the most difficult in the public health history of this nation,” Garcetti said. “The latest data is nothing short of alarming. In the last month alone, our daily infections have tripled, our hospitalizations have more than tripled and are at a new peak.”

One Los Angeles bar owner was furious after she discovered that Mayor Garcetti approved outdoor dining for a movie company directly across from her shuttered restaurant.

The owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks posted video of the outdoor dining tables set up in the parking lot of her restaurant.

She said that she spent thousands of dollars on outdoor dining equipment only to be shut down again by the Democrat tyrants.

“I’m losing everything! Everything I own is being taken away from me,” she said fighting back tears. “And they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio!”

“They have not given us any money and they shut us down! I cannot survive. My staff cannot survive!”

The bar owner pleaded with the public for help and lashed out at Governor Newsom and Mayor Garcetti.

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

She is holding a protest on Saturday, December 5 at 11AM – 3 PM in front the LA County Supervisor Kuehl’s house.

From the owners page pic.twitter.com/gp4hGijVry — Jake Coco (@jakecoco) December 5, 2020

