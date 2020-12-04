https://cnsnews.com/article/national/terence-p-jeffrey/manufacturing-jobs-764000-april

(Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – The United States has added 764,000 manufacturing jobs since jobs in that sector hit a pandemic-era low in April of this year, according to the employment data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite that increase manufacturing jobs are still 613,000 below the level they occupied in December 2019.

At the end of 2019, there were 12,866,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States. That dropped to 12,844,000 in January; then increased to 12,852,000; then dropped to 12,806,000 in March; then dropped again to 11,489,000 in April.

The April 2020 mid-pandemic level of 11,489,000 was the lowest number of manufacturing jobs in the United States since April 2010, when there were also 11,489,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States. 2010 was the second year of President Barack Obama’s first term in office.

Since dropping to 11,489,000 in April, manufacturing jobs have climbed back up to 12,253,000 in November.

In October, there were 12,226,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States. So, over the past month, the nation added 27,000 manufacturing jobs.

The number of manufacturing jobs in the United States hit an all-time high of 19,553,000 in June 1979. The current level of manufacturing jobs is 7,300,000 below that historic peak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

