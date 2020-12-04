https://www.theepochtimes.com/michigan-lawsuit-seeks-urgent-election-audit-before-electors-cast-votes_3605001.html
The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging election fraud and misconduct in Michigan’s Wayne County on Thursday asked a judge to order an immediate audit of election results so potential issues can be identified and acted upon ahead of Dec. 14, when the state’s 16 electors are scheduled to cast their presidential votes, according to local media reports. David Kallman, an attorney who filed the initial lawsuit (pdf) on Nov. 8 on behalf of the plaintiffs, Republican poll watchers Cheryl Costantino and Edward McCall, said at Thursday’s hearing that the audit needs to be conducted quickly in the event that inaccuracies are found in the vote count, according to MLive. Wayne County Circuit Judge Timothy Kenny, who presided over the hearing, promised to issue a written opinion in the matter by Dec. 8, according to The Detroit News. Dec. 8 is the so-called “safe harbor” deadline, meaning that if legal disputes …