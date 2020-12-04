https://www.dailywire.com/news/mika-brzezinski-im-done-being-polite-to-republicans

After agreeing that Trump supporters don’t have a good reason for ever voting for the 45th president, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski now says she no longer wishes to be polite with Republicans.

During Friday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe,” Brzezinski commented on Joe Biden’s mask mandate for 100 days, arguing that it will definitely save lives, while scolding Republicans for refusing to get in line.

“I just wonder: 100 days of masking across the board, Americans being required to wear masks, just how quickly the numbers will change, and I wonder if some of the friends you’ve been talking to, Joe, and some of the Republicans who’ve been standing by as stooges to President Trump, not stepping up for the American people and their safety and, quite frankly, stepping up against the president’s stupidity and cruelty, not being a leader on this coronavirus,” she said, as reported by Newsbusters. “I wonder how quickly the numbers will change? And I wonder if your friends and those Republicans will actually admit that actually doing basic things to mitigate this virus would have changed the course of this pandemic?”

After going back and forth about ways to call Republicans and ask them to wear masks, Brzezinski said she was flat-out tired of being “polite” to such people, accusing them of going along with a president who is “killing people.”

“I’m done with being polite! I actually would like people in this country to stay alive. Unlike some of your friends and Republicans in the Senate and in the House. And President Trump, whose presidency is killing people,” she said.

“Right,” interjected co-host Joe Scarborough.

“By the tens of thousands,” Brzezinski asserted.

Just prior to Thanksgiving, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough both publicly agreed that Trump supporters were unworthy of understanding.

“We can sit and try to figure out, Mika, why people feel the way they feel. I’m more concerned on why they’re as comfortable as they were with an autocrat,” said Scarborough.

“I am, too,” said Mika.

“With somebody who said that they — that, that he wanted his attorney general to arrest his political opponent in the last two weeks of the campaign, who would not guarantee a peaceful transfer,” added Scarborough.

When Brzezinski asserted the tired argument that President Trump helped put “kids in cages,” Scarborough said that journalists should not focus their time going around the country to figure out Trump supporters.

“I don’t know that journalists that have been cloistered in New York City and Washington, D.C., should run around America trying to figure out why people feel the way they feel,” he said. “I think people have told us through two elections. And especially this last election, I think there’s a political sickness in this country that there are anti-democratic, post-democratic instincts that, as Anne Applebaum has written about, we’ve seen in Hungary, we’ve seen in Poland, and sadly we’ve seen it in this country as well. I think it’s our responsibility to figure out why that happened.”

