(FOX LA) – Have you heard about the mysterious monoliths making the news worldwide? Now, Central Texas has one, too!

Last month, a mysterious silver monolith garnered widespread attention after it vanished from a remote area in Utah. Another similar structure appeared in Romania, but also later vanished. Then, a third mysterious monolith appeared in California.

The Austin Community College District shared photos of a monolith at the Fontaine Plaza at the Highland campus. According to its tweet, the structure was made by ACC’s Welding Department.

