The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft was on with former Missouri governor Eric Greitens to discuss the impossible patterns identified in the 2020 Presidential election results.

Eric Greitens is the host of Actionable Intelligence, a nightly program airing on Real America’s Voice Network (RAV-TV). He is a Navy SEAL with four deployments in the Global War on Terror and a recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Greitens is also a New York Times best-selling author, and Rhodes Scholar who earned a PhD from Oxford University. In 2014, Fortune Magazine named Greitens to their list of World’s 50 Greatest Leaders for his leadership helping wounded veterans. In 2016, Greitens was elected the 56th Governor of Missouri as a conservative outsider, having never been in politics before.

Greitens, a friend of the Gateway Pundit, invited Joe Hoft on his show to discuss the numerous anomalies identified in the 2020 Presidential election results.

Joe Hoft has numerous degrees and certifications and is writer at the Gateway Pundit. He unearthed and reported on numerous statistically impossible patterns found when reviewing the results of the 2020 election.

Many of the topics discussed between Eric and Joe can be found in the links in the following article posted at the Gateway Pundit on November 18th. This article was a composite of a number of posts regarding the statistically impossible results found in the results of the 2020 election:

Jim Hoft, the founder of the Gateway Pundit, created the following video to describe the ‘Drop and Roll’ discussed in the discussion between Eric and Joe:

