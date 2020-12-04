https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/04/nancy-pelosi-let-millions-suffer-to-win-an-election/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has cackled the quiet part out loud. In a statement Friday, she announced that all of a sudden, after months and months of American people and small businesses begging for relief, that she will now compromise on a $908 billion stimulus package.

Why the sudden change of heart? Because Joe Biden is the proclaimed winner of the presidential race. What is as plain as the couture mask on Nancy’s face is that she let millions suffer for one reason and one reason only, to help Joe Biden win the election.

Here is what she had to say:

“Finally, we have a new dynamic, a new president in a little more than a month committed to crushing the virus … and more than one successful vaccine to make all the difference in the world.”

First of all, we have known that there would be vaccines on the way for months, so just throw that garbage excuse out the window. What she is saying is that she held the American people hostage until they voted the way she wanted.

Pelosi had two paths before the election, to accept the $1.8 trillion-package President Trump offered as a compromise (which last I checked was actually bigger than $908 billion) and see what happened in the election to seek more, or to stiff the American people while she got her hair done without a mask and ate expensive ice cream. She chose the latter in a cynical effort to hurt Donald Trump.

Pelosi and her sycophants will say that they had no guarantee that Trump, if reelected, would follow through with more stimulus in the new year. Even if that is true, and there is not much reason to believe it is, so what? In what universe is nothing with a chance of more later better than something with a chance of more later? It makes absolutely no sense.

Pelosi isn’t even arguing that she was delaying as a tactic to move Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to her position before the election. She knew that wouldn’t happen and she didn’t care. She refused to compromise.

This is truly one of the most disgusting political maneuvers in American history. She made a calculation that letting businesses close for good, disproportionately minority-owned businesses by the way, so that her party could win the White House was worth it. She allowed children to go hungry to get votes. She should resign in shame.

If there is any silver lining to this utterly ruthless barbarism on Pelosi’s part, it is that in her sordid scheming she shot her own self in the foot. Centrist Democrats in the House this fall being slammed with progressive calls to defund the police were absolutely desperate to bring home a compromise package to their districts. The entire point of electing a moderate Democrat is that you are willing to compromise with Republicans.

But Pelosi sold out her own House members too. And in nearly every toss-up race, the GOP prevailed slashing her House majority. That schadenfreude, however, is of little compensation to Americans who were desperate for her help, who she told to pound sand. I don’t throw this word around much, but if what Nancy Pelosi has done playing politics with the well being of American families isn’t evil, I don’t know what is.

