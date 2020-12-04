http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lD2dF1ixFKM/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Democrats would work with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on a smaller coronavirus relief package.

“What was then before was not more than this. This has simplicity. It’s what we’ve had in our bills,” Pelosi said, defending her position. “It’s for a shorter period of time but that’s ok now because we have a new president.”

For months, Pelosi has refused to negotiate anything beyond their $2.2 trillion funding bill that included bailouts for Democrat-led states. She said Friday that the development of an effective vaccine and Biden’s election prompted her decision to cut a deal.

“With a Democratic president, committed to a scientific solution for this, with the idea, we will have a vaccine, it’s a complete game-changer from them,” she said.

House Democrats also felt additional pressure after a disastrous jobs report was released Friday morning.

Pelosi said she expected the coronavirus relic package would be tacked on the end-of-the-year omnibus funding bill to keep the government open.

“That would be our hope because that is the vehicle leaving the station and I was pleased that he wanted to do it that way,” Pelosi said, referring to her discussions with McConnell.

The continuing resolution, plus omnibus legislation would be a massive multi-billion “CR-oronavirus” bill that would be expected to pass just before Christmas.

“We’re making progress,” Pelosi said.

