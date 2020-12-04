https://www.theepochtimes.com/national-christmas-tree-lighting-ceremony_3605468.html

Standing from the balcony of the White House on Thursday night, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual lighting ceremony for the National Christmas Tree.

“Thank you very much, everyone, and a very merry Christmas to all. It’s going to be a great year. Tonight we’re honored to continue the nearly 100 year ceremony of lighting the National Christmas Tree.”

In a speech addressing the nation, the president thanked the National Parks Service and students who designed this year’s tree. He then invited the first lady to light up the Christmas tree.

“The first lady will do a very special honor also of right now lighting the National Christmas Tree. And please join me from your homes and all over the country, and in fact all over the world as we light our great tree. We’ll start with five, four, three, two, one.”

Trump gave another speech, praising Americans during this year’s pandemic. At the end, he wished everyone a merry Christmas.

“This year, our nation and the world have battled a once in a century pandemic. We have witnessed Christ’s spirit of selflessness and compassion throughout our land, and we have seen God’s mercy and grace and the goodness of our fellow citizens. And Americans across our nation have made profound sacrifices for their neighbors and for people all over the world.”

“Merry Christmas to all and best wishes for a very, very great and happy New Year.”

For the past 98 years, presidents have upheld the tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree in front of the White House. The tradition first started under President Calvin Coolidge.

