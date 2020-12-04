https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/new-video-shows-anti-trump-georgia-ballot-counter-ruby-freeman-piles-ballots-walking-past-boxes-ballots-no-gop-observers-sight/

Georgia ballot counter Ruby Freeman with daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss

Earlier on Thursday Cristina Laila reported on the explosive video that was revealed during the Georgia ballot counting at the State Farm Arena where crooked Democrats pulled out suitcases full of ballots and began counting those ballots without election monitors in the room.

Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated!

This was the most explosive video of the entire campaign season!

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

We identified one of the operatives last night who was caught on video counting illegal ballots from a suitcase stashed under a table!

As you can see from the video one woman in a purple top was filmed helping pull out the ballots and then sitting down to count the ballots.

One woman in a local news video was wearing a purple top.

She later appeared in the suitcase video!



Her name is Ruby Freeman.

And she made the mistake of advertising her purse on her desk the same night she was involved in voter fraud on a MASSIVE SCALE.

Her T-shirt says “Lady Ruby” and her purse says, “LaRuby” which is her company.

This was not a very smart move.

Her company is called “LaRuby’s Unique Treasures.”

It’s on her LinkedIn page!

Ruby’s purse was a hit and several fans wrote her on her LinkedIn page after they saw her and her purse on TV.

They then commented on her LinkedIn page.

Ruby Freeman still has an active Facebook page (as of 11 PM on Thursday night).

On her page Ruby Freeman brags about her “Shaye” being her supervisor.

It is clear from a video that was released that Shaye and Ruby are very close.

Here are a few entries from Ruby’s Facebook page.

And here is a closeup of the woman in question via a Getty image.

Her official name is “Wandrea Moss.”

Thank you Gateway Pundit readers for sending this information.

Now there is video of Ruby Freeman filming herself entering the building to count Georgia ballots.

Ruby walks by several boxes of ballots just sitting around in the room.

The elections workers were each given their own secret cube.

Then Ruby goes to her desk and pulls out a tray of ballots on her desk.

There is NO supervisor or GOP observer anywhere in sight.

And then Ruby leaves the ballots on her desk as she goes to take a break.

This is criminal activity. The State Farm Center was full of unsecure ballots and criminal conduct.

Ruby Freedom shows us all the Ballots! Shhh don’t tell anybody! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7mJ6U7KFFV — HawkEye (@Q17Follow) December 4, 2020

