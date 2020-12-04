https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-trump-rally-loeffler/2020/12/04/id/1000122

Newsmax TV presents live coverage of President Trump’s rally in support of Republicans in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff races on Saturday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This exclusive presentation will be hosted by Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt from Valdosta. It’ll feature commentary from former Clinton adviser and political strategist Dick Morris, as well as special guests former Rep. Jack Kingston, Vernon Jones, pollster Robert Cahaly, and Angela Stanton King.

Trump is participating in the event to whip up support for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in special elections on Jan. 5.

With the GOP holding 50 Senate seats and Democrats 48, victories by Ossoff and Warnock would give Democrats unified control of the White House and Congress, with Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, as the tie-breaker under a new Biden administration.

Trump’s appearance in the Peach State won’t be without some tension. Trump’s campaign on Friday filed a major lawsuit against Georgia election officials, claiming more than 300,000 ballots were cast illegally in the state.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Brian Kemp certified the state’s election results. After a hand recount, Trump gained 888 votes, leaving Biden with a lead of some 12,670 votes, That would make Biden winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes with a margin of victory of about 0.2%.

The rally is expected to attract thousands of MAGA supporters, who believe the state wrongfully called the presidential election for Biden.

