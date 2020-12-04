https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-owens-noah-cyrus-apology-

Noah Cyrus, the little sister of Miley Cyrus, is in hot water after seemingly lashing out at Candace Owens and calling her a racist slur.

The hullabaloo started last week when Owens critiqued a Vogue photoshoot featuring pop star Harry Styles wearing a dress.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Bring back manly men.”

That prompted a response from Styles, who shared a photo of him wearing effeminate clothing and eating a banana with the caption: “Bring back manly men.”

Noah Cyrus jumped into the social media fray and defended Styles by seemingly besmirching Owens with a racial slur. Conservative commentator Rob Smith posted a screencap of the Instagram Story post from Cyrus, which featured Styles wearing a dress and she wrote, “He wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz.”

Cyrus quickly deleted the post and then issued an apology, claiming that she didn’t know that the word “nappy” was racially insensitive and that she was “mortified” by the words she wrote only hours earlier.

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry,” she posted on an Instagram Story. “I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.”

The apology by Cyrus did not mention Candace Owens by name.

Owens shared a video on her Instagram addressing the contretemps with Cyrus. The conservative firebrand told Cyrus, “Please do not ever in your over-privileged life think that I will allow that statement to go by, unchecked. Also, who knew Hannah Montana had a sister?”

On Twitter, hundreds of people lambasted Cyrus over using the racial slur. Many of them were also not huge fans of Candace Owens.

The word “nappy” has historically been used as a derogatory term to describe the hair of black people.

In 2007, radio host Don Imus was fired by CBS Radio and his show was pulled by MSNBC for comments made while talking about the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. The shock jock described the Rutgers University women’s basketball team, which had nine black players, as “nappy-headed hoes.”

Before he died on Dec. 27, 2019, the “Imus in the Morning” host said he had few regrets in his iconic, yet controversy-laden radio career. He determined that calling the Rutgers basketball players “nappy-headed hoes” was one of his biggest regrets.

During a March 2018 CBS “Sunday Morning” interview, Imus said he regretted the Rutgers incident “cause I knew better.”

