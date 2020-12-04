https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/ohio-health-board-member-calls-school-sports-closures-attending-school-sporting-event/

(WTOL) – The Toledo-Lucas County (Ohio) Health Department doubled down on orders to temporarily suspend sports being played inside Lucas County until Jan. 11.

But there is one moment that had members of the community talking on social media after a board of health meeting the day before the mandate goes into effect.

Dr. Richard Munk is a board member and did not have his video turned on during the meeting. But when he was speaking, the background audio was from a pickleball game in Sylvania. This caused speculation from parents of student-athletes that Dr. Munk was personally playing sports, while calling for high school sports to be shut down.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

