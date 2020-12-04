https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dan-gable-medal-of-freedom-wrestling-olympics/2020/12/04/id/1000093

Dan Gable, the Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler, is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Monday, the White House announced Friday.

Gable, 72, will receive the medal, which is given to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” on Monday.

“Gable has inspired thousands of athletes in Iowa, the United States, and the world. Today, Gable still resides in the Hawkeye State with his wife, Kathy. He is an author, motivational speaker, father, and grandfather,” the White House said in a statement Friday, according to Fox News.

The former Iowa State wrestler, who was national champion twice and runner-up once, was nearly undefeated during his college years. He went on to win the Pan American Games and the Wrestling World Championships in 1971, and the Olympic gold medal in the men’s freestyle 68 kg at the 1972 Munich Games. Gable was also the third wrestler to be inducted into the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in its “Legend” category.

Following his retirement from professional wrestling, Gable began his tenure as coach of the University of Iowa wrestling team from 1976 to 1997, while also coaching three U.S. Olympic teams and six world teams.

