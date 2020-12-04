https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/pandemic-pushed-32-million-extreme-poverty-un-says/

(FORTUNE) – The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the world’s poorest countries, pushing millions into extreme poverty, according to United Nations report.

More than 32 million additional people in the poorest countries in the world now live on less than $1.90 a day – a direct result of the outbreak, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said Thursday.

The economic impact in the Least Developed Countries has been far more devastating than the health crisis, it said, with growth prospects cut from 5% to -0.4% this year.

