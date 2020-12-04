https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/lucy-collins/pelosi-says-yes-biden-plan-order-schools-let-transgenders-play

(CNS News) — In response to a question from CNSNews.com, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said today she agreed with Joe Biden’s plan to force public schools and colleges to let transgender “women” (biological males) play on girls’ sports teams and use their bathrooms and locker rooms.

At the U.S. Capitol on Friday, CNSNews.com asked Pelosi: “Joe Biden says that on his first day in office he will use Title IX to give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools. Does he have the power to unilaterally do this? And do you agree with this?”

“Yes, and I think he does,” the speaker responded.

On the Biden-Harris Campaign website, a listed priority is: “Guaranteeing transgender students have access to facilities based on their gender identity.”

“On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity,” it says.

The Obama-era “guidance” was issued to schools in 2016, mandating: “As a condition of receiving Federal funds, a school agrees that it will not exclude, separate, deny benefits to, or otherwise treat differently on the basis of sex any person in its educational programs or activities unless expressly authorized to do so under Title IX or its implementing regulations. The Departments treat a student’s gender identity as the student’s sex for purposes of Title IX and its implementing regulations. This means that a school must not treat a transgender student differently from the way it treats other students of the same gender identity.”

“Under Title IX, there is no medical diagnosis or treatment requirement that students must meet as a prerequisite to being treated consistent with their gender identity,” the guidance explaining the Obama policy continues.

This policy would allow biological males who identify as females to be granted access to female locker rooms, bathrooms and sports teams without undergoing confirmation surgery or using hormone replacements.

The International Olympic Committee and World Athletics both require transgender female athletes to demonstrate sustained lower levels of testosterone before they are allowed to compete in female sports.

Genetically, transgender “women” are still men. A biological female has two X chromosomes (XX) and a biological male has an X and Y chromosome (XY).

