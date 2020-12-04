http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uKmHAex9Qdw/

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who is in a hotly contested general election runoff with Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, addressed the signature-matching issue dealing with absentee ballots in Georgia’s general election last month.

Perdue argued that the issue needed to be resolved before his January 5 contest against Ossoff.

“That’s what we are trying to figure out,” he said. “There are things that the state can do. There are some legal options that we have. We are trying to find out what standing we may have in this. But this is a very serious issue. Look, up until 2020, Georgia didn’t have this problem. This is all a result of consent to create that came out of a lawsuit, and we have just got to put a stop to this because the anomalies that happened in November, they cannot happen in January. And we’ve got to do everything we can in the senate. Well, our team right now is focused on getting the vote out in Georgia and making sure that everybody that voted in November understands what is at stake and comes back out and votes.”

