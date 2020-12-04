https://dailypatriotreport.com/pfizer-chairman-were-not-sure-if-vaccine-will-shed-transmit-virus/

According to Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla, the pharmaceutical company is “not certain” if the coronavirus vaccine will prevent the transmission of the virus.

“This is something that needs to be examined,” he said during an interview with Dateline.

The Hill reports:

In a prime-time special titled “Race for a Vaccine” set to air Thursday, Holt questioned Bourla and other individuals involved in the development and distribution of the medicine.

In November, Pfizer announced that its vaccine candidate had been shown to be more than 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 and has applied for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The U.K. became the first country to approve Pfizer’s vaccine this week with the first round of immunizations expected to roll out next week.

In a list of interview highlights released before the special, Holt asked Bourla, “Even though I’ve had the protection, am I still able to transmit it to other people?”

“I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know,” Bourla replied.

Did you know that vaccine companies cannot be held reliable for people who have vaccine reactions? People who have extreme neurological reactions, and even die, never get the justice they deserve. Why would anyone trust companies that cannot be held responsible for their product?

They can’t even say for certain that the vaccine won’t stop the transmission of the virus. What’s the point of even taking it then?

Do your research before allowing any of that poison in your body.

