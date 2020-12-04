https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/philadelphia-priest-dies-participating-moderna-covid-vaccine-trial/

(ZEROHEDGE) – As millions of elderly Americans prepare to take COVID-19 vaccines that, according to numerous reports, can elicit some pretty serious post-2nd dose side-effects for a day or so, LifeSiteNews has reported that a Ukrainian Greek-Catholic priest died at his PA home after participating in Moderna’s vaccine trial.

The cause of death isn’t yet known, and it’s unclear whether his participation in the trial for the new mRNA vaccine is connected to the death.

Father John Fields was the Communications and Religious Education Director for the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, which is part of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church. In the announcement of his death, the Archeparchy stated that Father Fields “has passed away in his home. The cause of death is yet to be determined.” The priest was 70.

Read the full story ›

The post Philadelphia priest dies after participating in Moderna COVID vaccine trial appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

