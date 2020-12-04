http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2L6HFFyiMng/

An 11-year-old student from San Joaquin County, California, died from a self-inflicted gunshot that occurred during a Zoom class on Wednesday. The student, a sixth-grader, was rushed to a local hospital before he ultimately passed away from his wounds.

According to a local news report, a sixth-grade student in San Joaquin County, California, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday. The event reportedly occurred during a remote class session that was taking place on Zoom.

The student was located by sheriff’s deputies that arrived on the scene after receiving calls from concerned neighbors. “Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event,” the local sheriff’s office said in a brief statement.

“The sister come here, banging on the door,” a neighbor said in a comment to reporters. “That little boy was one the nicest little boys you’ll ever want to know. He was special. Easygoing. He was the type of person who would never hurt anybody. Soft-spoken, with a beautiful smile.”

Now, mental health experts are urging parents to use specific language when talking with their children about anxiety.

“Avoid saying things like, ‘You will get over it,’ or ‘toughen up.’ Be empathetic and understanding of how they feel. Tell them whatever is going on won’t change how you feel about them, that you still love them and care for them,” David Bain, Sacramento executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said this week.

Breitbart News reported in April that 77 percent of students surveyed in an Axios poll said that they believe the quality of their education has dropped since classes moved online at the outset of the pandemic.

