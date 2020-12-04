https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/record-increase-porch-pirates-mail-theft-online-shopping-increases/

(KOMO NEWS) – More people are shopping online and sending things through the mail because of COVID-19.

Bellevue police said the crooks know that, which is one of the main reasons why this east side community is seeing a record spike in mail and package thefts.

While many people are getting ready for the holidays, Nancy Chen is looking over her shoulder. Her surveillance cameras recorded a prowler at her front door.

Read the full story ›

The post Record increase in porch pirates, mail theft as online shopping increases appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

