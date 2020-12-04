https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/04/reporter-says-ga-vote-fraud-does-not-exist-or-else-the-media-would-be-all-over-it-mollie-hemingway-and-others-have-thoughts/

WSB Atlanta reporter Justin Gray says there’s no “there” there or else reporters would be all over a story about Democrats attempting to steal an election:

Reporters love scoops. we love juicy stories. we love getting a story nobody else has. If there was massive election fraud happening in Georgia we would be all over it. It would be to my personal & professional advantage to be able to break that story. But it does not exist. — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) December 4, 2020

In response, let’s just say the media — national press in particular — hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt, especially for these last four years. Mollie Hemingway leads things off:

You know this is true because you all saw wall-to-wall coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop story, and the whistleblower alleging Biden family corruption. https://t.co/uAmCkRkbZM — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2020

This would be more reasonable to believe if Big Media hadn’t perpetuated the Russia collusion hoax, and won awards for perpetuating it, instead of exposing it and winning awards for exposing it. https://t.co/uAmCkRkbZM — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2020

If something “does not exist” because the media isn’t covering it, then they shouldn’t have spent so much time these last several years covering stories that didn’t exist just because they helped forward the narrative of a particular side.

When “personal & professional advantage” meets “perceived moral obligation to ideology.” It’s like Newton’s Third Law of Motion, but for journalists. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 4, 2020

I don’t trust most of you further than I could throw you. You actively cover up legit stories that don’t fit your preferred narrative, & you invent stories to damage your political adversaries (Kavanaugh’s a gang rapist, there are pee tapes!). https://t.co/OPUsRZCcNS — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 4, 2020

I just saw you people breathlessly relay a “press release” from Joe Biden’s dog. https://t.co/q6DmrULNMF — Hank ‘Hard Balls’ Oslo 🇵🇰 🎄👌 (@xctlot) December 4, 2020

I would think this take is a hard sell because we’ve been seeing for years now how “reporters” turn a blind eye to ANYTHING that does not fit their propagandist agenda. — JoAnn Ives (@houseofjo) December 4, 2020

So @JustinGrayWSB you’ve looked into it and confirmed there was no fraud? Seems to me that would be a scoop too. — Jeff Davis (@JeffPartitions) December 4, 2020

Reporters love scoops (that go against Republicans) — VJ Maxwell (@vortmax79) December 4, 2020

Unfortunately these days reporters love covering up stories more than breaking them. Nice try though. It almost sounded genuine. — Steven (@Steven011985) December 4, 2020

