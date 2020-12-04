https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/04/reporter-says-ga-vote-fraud-does-not-exist-or-else-the-media-would-be-all-over-it-mollie-hemingway-and-others-have-thoughts/

WSB Atlanta reporter Justin Gray says there’s no “there” there or else reporters would be all over a story about Democrats attempting to steal an election:

In response, let’s just say the media — national press in particular — hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt, especially for these last four years. Mollie Hemingway leads things off:

Right?

If something “does not exist” because the media isn’t covering it, then they shouldn’t have spent so much time these last several years covering stories that didn’t exist just because they helped forward the narrative of a particular side.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...