https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/04/reporters-grill-joe-biden-hard-at-contentious-press-conference-just-kidding-it-was-softball-season-again/

Joe Biden took questions from reporters at a press conference this afternoon, and the questions might as well have been written by Joe’s staff (heck, maybe they were). Here are just a few examples:

When an actual question was asked, Biden obviously knew he could not answer and wouldn’t be challenged. Case-in-point:

And of course subsequent reporters didn’t follow up to get Biden to answer the one he’d just dodged.

