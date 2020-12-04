https://newsthud.com/watch-romney-the-idea-of-widespread-fraud-has-simply-not-been-shown-to-us/
During a recent appearance Utah Senator Mitt Romney says “”The idea of widespread fraud has simply not been shown to us.”
He adds “and if that evidence does exist, please show it to us.”
