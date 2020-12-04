https://hannity.com/media-room/rotten-apple-nyc-crime-stats-at-levels-unseen-in-years-shootings-up-112-since-2019/
NYC SPIRALS: 112 Injured By Gunfire in 9 Days, Local Says ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like This in My Life’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20
Violence and gunfire continued to plague New York City since anti-police protests started back in June, with authorities confirming more than 100 people have been shot in the last 9 days.
“There have been 112 victims in 83 shootings over a nine-day period ending Saturday, according to police. Most of those shot were expected to survive, but at least six people have died in the past week and others suffered serious or critical injuries,” reports 1010Wins.
The NYPD on Sunday released this info detailing the nine-day stretch of shootings.
Friday, 6/19 – 8 shooting incidents with 9 victims.
Saturday, 6/20 -18 shooting incidents with 24 victims.
Sunday, 6/21 – 2 shooting incidents with 5 victims.
Monday, 6/22 – 11 shooting incidents with 17 victims.
Tuesday, 6/23 – 10 shooting incidents with 10 victims.
Wednesday, 6/24 – 3 shooting incidents with 5 victims.
Thursday, 6/25 – 5 shooting incidents with 8 victims.
Friday, 06/26 – 9 incidents with 10 victims.
Saturday, 06/27 – 17 incidents with 24 victims.
“It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place, because we saw a serious decline over a five year period and we have working relationships to work with our police department with their community policing,” said one local leader in Brooklyn. “Now look at what we’re faced with. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.”
Read the full report here.
NYC SPIRALS: AOC Says $1B Cut for NYPD Not Enough, ‘Defunding Police Means Defunding Police’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.01.20
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., weighed in Tuesday on the proposed New York City budget cuts to the police department she said don’t go far enough, saying “defunding police means defunding police.”
“Defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools,” the congresswoman said in a statement.
Establishment Democrats and progressives have debated over what “defund the police” actually means. Some argue the phrase shouldn’t be taken literally and just stands to represent police reforms.
“It does not mean counting overtime cuts as cuts, even as NYPD ignores every attempt by City Council to curb overtime spending and overspends on overtime anyways,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “If these reports are accurate, then these proposed ‘cuts’ to the NYPD budget are a disingenuous illusion. This is not a victory. The fight to defund policing continues.”
The New York City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio reached a deal Tuesday to cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s $6 billion budget.
Read the full report here.