https://thehill.com/homenews/news/528777-rubio-and-ocasio-cortez-spar-on-twitter-work-more-tweet-less

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) went back and forth with each other on Twitter Thursday after the senator suggested that Ocasio-Cortez should “work more” and “tweet less.”

Rubio was responding to a tweet in which Ocasio-Cortez criticized “Republicanism” while saying Black-owned businesses were denied access to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Black-owned small businesses were widely shut out from accessing PPP loans, yet right-wing disinfo org PV [Project Veritas] took half a million in public money while decrying direct federal assistance as ‘radical socialism.’ Republicanism in a nutshell. (Also they’re based in Mamaroneck?!),” she tweeted.

Rubio came to the defense of the GOP, writing that “Working together R’s & D’s helped save the jobs of 55 million Americans through PPP.”

Ocasio-Cortez hit back, sharing her recent efforts to boost remote learning and probe the Treasury Department’s handling of COVID-19 relief funds.

The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life. I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 3, 2020 “I find it amusing when politicians try to diminish the seriousness of our policy work, movement organizing & grassroots fundraising to ‘she just tweets,’ as though ‘serious’ politics is only done by begging corporate CEOs for money through wax-sealed envelopes delivered by raven,” she wrote.

