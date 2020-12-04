https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/4875169/

With the Electoral College vote looming, President Trump and his legal team need to produce the “bombshell evidence” they promised if they expect to have any chance of overturning the results of the 2020 election, said Rush Limbaugh on Friday.

“We’ve got 10 days, and Trump and his team need nonstop bombshells if we’re gonna move this to the next level,” Limbaugh told his listeners, arguing the evidence needs to persuade the public as well as courts.

Republicans in Georgia argue they found a bombshell in a video presented to a state Senate hearing on Thursday that showed black containers full of ballots being wheeled out from under a table and counted after poll monitors left.

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes

If there are enough “bombshells” — enough convincing evidence to change the vote count in at least three battleground states — what is Trump’s possible path to victory?

On Thursday, Trump campaign lawyer Jordan Sekulow said the most likely path for the president would be for the U.S. Supreme Court to combine cases from several states that would together determine the outcome of the election. The matter could then go to the House, where the Constitution gives each state delegation one vote. Republicans control 26 state delegations while Democrats have 23.

Here’s a round-up of the latest developments in six battleground states:

Arizona (11 Electoral College votes, Biden +10,457)

—Phillip Kline, an attorney for the Thomas More Society, which has filed election suits in several battleground states, said Friday that in Arizona, “the data shows that the total number of illegal ballots counted and legal ballots not counted likely exceeds 300,000 votes — far more than the number of votes separating the presidential candidates.”

—The leaders of the Arizona State Legislature on Friday demanded an independent audit of the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the Nov. 3 election, alleging voters’ suspicions of fraud in the presidential election deserved the government’s full attention.

—After issuing a call Monday to withhold the state’s Electoral College votes for Joe Biden because “he believes there is enough significant evidence of fraud to invalidate the state’s votes,” Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem is calling on his fellow lawmakers to recall Arizona’s certification of the vote.

Finchem charged: “I believe Doug Ducey signed a fraudulent document and he knew it!”

Georgia (16 Electoral College votes, Biden +12,670)

—The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia on Friday claiming more than 300,000 ballots were processed illegally.

—Some 20 House Republicans demanded Friday that Attorney General William Barr open an investigation into the Georgia election, citing video showing suitcases of ballots during the counting.

They also urged Barr to issue a restraining order or temporary injunction to block groups suspected of registering illegal or invalid voters from the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election.

—The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday it’s investigating the circumstances surrounding the video that shows black containers being wheeled out from under a table after poll monitors left.

Michigan (16 Electoral College votes, Biden +154,188)

—A lawsuit filed Thursday in Wayne County on behalf of poll watchers alleging election fraud asked a judge to order an immediate audit of election results.

Michigan Republicans on Friday challenged a memo by Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to “delete Electronic Poll Book software and associated files” amid calls to audit the election.

—A judge in Antrim County, Michigan, where 6,000 votes counted by a Dominion voting machine were flipped from Trump to Biden, has ordered a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines, according to Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happenned all over the state.

Nevada (6 Electoral College votes, Biden +33,596)

Pennsylvania (20 Electoral College votes, Biden +81,660)

—Members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate are calling on Congress to dispute the state’s 20 electors when the Joint Session of Congress meets on Jan. 6.

In a letter to the Pennsylvania state delegation, the GOP lawmakers noted that the U.S. Constitution “empowers Congress to reject electoral votes that are not ‘regularly given’ or ‘lawfully certified.'” They contend that while the conduct of the state’s executive branch during the election “has undermined the lawful certification of Pennsylvania’s delegation to the Electoral College.”

Wisconsin (10 Electoral College votes, Biden +20,682)

—On Thursday, the Trump campaign filed affidavits and declarations in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against election officials, asking the court to refer allegations of “unlawful and unconstitutional” acts to the state legislature.

The complaint charges, among other things, that elections officials ignored or compromised state law limits on the availability of mail-in balloting, allowed the proliferation of unmanned mail-in ballot drop boxes, processed and counted ballots outside of the view of poll watchers; and allowed election workers to alter the certification of the voter or witness on mail-in ballots.

