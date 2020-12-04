https://www.theblaze.com/news/football-player-hits-referee-police-escort

A star Texas high school football player — after being ejected from a crucial game Thursday night — ran on the field and slammed his body into the referee who threw him out, after which police escorted the player from the stadium.

What are the details?

Edinburg High School senior defensive end Emmanuel Duron — the team’s star defender — was flagged on a play early in the second quarter after he shoved an offensive lineman to the ground and attempted to tackle the quarterback after the whistle had blown the play dead, the

Monitor reported.

More from the paper:

Duron and referee Fred Gracia exchanged words after the play was over, and Gracia ejected Duron from the contest after back-to-back unsportsmanlike penalties on the same play. Duron, who was leading the Bobcats in tackles (102) and sacks (eight) through four games, then charged onto the field as teammates raced after him in an attempt to hold him back. The senior defensive end collided with Gracia, checking him chest-to-chest at full speed and sending him to the turf.







The Monitor reported that four police officers who were working security for the game escorted Duron from Edinburg’s Richard R. Flores Stadium, and he didn’t return. The paper said Duron was not handcuffed.

An Edinburgh school district official told TheBlaze Friday morning that the officers who escorted Duron from the stadium work for the district and that a statement on the incident was being prepared.

Edinburg High School head football coach JJ Lejia told the Monitor when approached for comment, “I can’t release any information on that, and I apologize for that. I hope you understand. I want this [moment] to be about our program and all the other kids we had on the field tonight.”

Edinburg High administrators declined to comment on the incident, the paper added.

What happened to the referee?

Gracia — the official who was hit — was able to get up under his own power and was helped off the field after a cart was driven onto the turf so medical personnel could assess the situation, the paper’s Andrew McCulloch noted.

Gracia was taken to an ambulance outside the stadium gates and medically evaluated for a potential shoulder injury and concussion-like symptoms, the Monitor reported. Gracia also did not return to the game, the paper said, and officials continued shorthanded for the remainder of the game.

Gracia, a 58-year-old McAllen resident, has been with the Texas Association of Sports Officials for 27 years, the Monitor said.

Anything else?

Edinburg won the game 35-21 and advanced to the Class 6A Division I playoffs, the paper said.

Duron — the player who delivered the hit to the referee — was suspended for the remainder of the 2019-20 soccer season after a similar incident during a game last year against crosstown rival Edinburg Vela, the Monitor reported.

McCulloch added in a tweet that he saw a “low-resolution video” of the soccer incident, which was “more of a two-handed shove against an official, who then ejected [Duron] from that contest.”

Duron also was the Monitor’s All-Area Boys Wrestler of the Year last season, the paper added.

McCulloch also offered the following update regarding Thursday night’s incident:

