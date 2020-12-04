https://nationalfile.com/finally-georgia-gov-brian-kemp-calls-for-signature-verification-still-wont-call-special-session-of-legislature/

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Trump campaign’s call for signature verification again today, calling on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to match the signature of mail-in ballot requests to the ballots returned by the voter. Kemp and Raffensperger are both Republicans.

“I called early on for a signature audit,” said Kemp. “Obviously the Secretary of State, per the laws in the Constitution, would have to order that. He has not done that.”

Kemp then doubled down, “I think it should be done, there needs to be transparency on that. I would again call for that, and I think in the next 24 hours, hopefully we’ll see a lot more from the hearings the legislature had today, and we’ll be able to see what the next steps are.”

Kemp previously called for signature verification immediately after certifying the vote. This was before President Donald Trump went on to begrudge his lack of action, and said he regrets endorsing Kemp during his hotly contested 2018 gubernatorial race against Stacey Abrams.

Kemp has so far resisted many calls for a special session of the Georgia legislature. This would allow legislators to fully examine the evidence of voter fraud, including the bombshell video of vote counters telling observers to leave, then opening suitcases full of votes and counting them in the middle of the night.

HERE’S THE EVIDENCE: The Trump legal team in Georgia showed this video of poll workers sending everyone home, then counting votes they concealed in BLACK SUITCASES when nobody was watching. pic.twitter.com/F7nZEJB5Qq — National File (@NationalFile) December 3, 2020

Should legislators determine the election was fraudulent, they could reclaim their Constitutional ability to determine which candidate receives the state’s Electoral College votes, and assign them to President Trump if they believe Joe Biden won the election through fraud.

Since this repeated urge for signature verification, neither Raffensperger and the office of the Secretary of Sate have commented publicly. Following the release of the damning video, however, Raffensperger’s office acknowledged that votes were counted illegally and without proper oversight. As National File reported:

“More false reporting from Stephen Fowler of @GPBNews,” wrote Shafer. “Although originally reporting that state monitors were present,” the Georgia Secretary of State “now acknowledges that this was untrue, as video shows.” “Our position is unchanged,” he said of the Georgia Republican Party. “Ballots were counted unlawfully and in secret.” Schafer added, “Even had state monitors been present, the law still requires that ballot counting be open to partisan monitors and the public. But state monitors were not, present,” which the Georgia Secretary of State “now acknowledges and the video shows.”

National File has contacted Raffensperger’s office for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

