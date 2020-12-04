https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/supreme-courts-transgender-ruling-leaves-christian-business-paying-250000-settlement/

(FAITHWIRE) – A Garden City, Michigan funeral home has settled a six-year-old lawsuit filed by a former employee after the funeral home refused to allow a biological male employee who was transitioning to female to dress as a woman while at work.

The $250,000 settlement comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last June that discrimination against transgender workers is a form of unlawful sex bias.

RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc. represented by the religious rights law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, and lawyers for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the estate of Aimee Stephens, filed a joint consent decree in Detroit federal court on Monday bringing the 2014 lawsuit to a close, according to Reuters.

Read the full story ›

The post Supreme Court's transgender ruling leaves Christian business paying $250,000 settlement appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

