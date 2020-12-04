https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/surgeongeneral-jeromeadams-covid-pandemic/2020/12/04/id/1000110

Surgeon General Jerome Adams Friday refused to accuse national and state leaders of having knee-jerk reactions to the coronavirus pandemic because lessons are being still learned every day while trying to adapt to the realities of the disease.

“We are building the plane as we are flying it,” Adams said on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing,” after he was asked to react to the strict regulations and closures being enacted in several states and cities. “The American people are forcing the hands of some of these leaders because we didn’t take public health measures early on, and they are worried about hospital capacity.”

Adams said he’s got colleagues from the medical community saying to him that they “can’t do it anymore,” and that’s why leaders are “really throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks.”

The science is, he added, that the virus spreads when people are close to one another, and even if people are outside, they are still at risk.

One problem that’s being seen during the holiday season is that people are still being seen congregating together for shopping, dining, parties, and for other reasons, but even outside, the “closer you are, the more likely it is to spread,” said Adams.

Adams also on Friday said people who traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday should consider getting tested for COVID-19, and that health officials expect to see another big bump of infection over Christmas.

“I want people to remember the safest thing to do is to keep your celebrations within the immediate members of your household, to try to limit travel as much as possible and if you do have to travel go to cdc.gov, find out how to do it safely,” he said.

Adams also refused to argue about some Democrat leaders who have been telling people to stay home while they have been seen out dining and traveling.

“It is important that we try to lead by example,” said Adams. “People on one side want me to criticize Democrats, on the other side want me to criticize Republicans. I know it’s hard to really embrace these mitigation measures … I’ve worked in a county hospital for the last 15 years. I understand it’s hard to get people to change their behavior.”

