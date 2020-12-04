https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/timing-large-georgia-ballot-dump-biden-appears-coincide-timing-mother-daughter-duos-election-fraud-scam/
Jenna Ellis from the Trump team and Eric Trump both tweeted out charts showing the timing of a large data dump for Joe Biden is the same time the mother – daughter duo in Atlanta began messing with ballots in secret.
Jenna Ellis tweeted the following:
Look at this picture from the Georgia video… HUGE SPIKE for Biden during the same time the suitcases of ballots started to be scanned. FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/sIbCL1yrht
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 4, 2020
Her tweet shows an entry recorded with 225,000 votes for Biden with less than 100,000 for President Trump. This is when a major portion of the steal took place in Georgia – which is about the same time that the mother daughter team of Trump haters kicked all Republicans out of the ballot counting room in Atlanta and started tabulating votes on their own after grabbing ballots out from underneath the table.
The chart in the tweet shows what happened when Ruby and her daughter were alone with Presidential ballots in Georgia.