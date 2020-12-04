https://babylonbee.com/news/white-house-transition-team-installs-life-alert-buttons/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The presidential transition team began installing Life Alert buttons throughout the White House today to get ready for the passing of power this January.

Every president has decorated the White House with his own personal flourishes, from curtain color and favorite portraits and busts to special Christmas decorations selected by the First Lady each year. Each leader has unique needs. For instance, Trump had a small refrigerator with a 36-pack of Diet Coke installed in the Resolute Desk, while Obama had a special drone strike button installed above the presidential urinal.

The 46th president will have Life Alert buttons throughout White House grounds as his own personal touch. Should he suddenly trip over a dog or become trapped in a room with Kamala Harris, he can leap toward the button and hopefully get to it to summon Secret Service and paramedics to the scene.

The buttons are being installed in the Oval Office, near the Grand Staircase, and outside just in case the president is playing with his dogs. Kamala Harris was seen following the transition team around and snipping the wires behind each button.

