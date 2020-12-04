http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/97Wj-KIeiLk/

Host Trevor Noah said Thursday night on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” that Democratic politicians were being hypocritical by ignoring their own coronavirus restrictions.

Noah was highlighting a CNN report on the difference between the actions and mandates of San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D-CA), Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (D), San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D-CA), Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D-CO), and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Noah said, “Oh, man, come on. What is it with these Democrats? ‘Hey everybody, this is your mayor here, telling you to stay home and stay safe. Do the right thing. All my boys in the pool know what I’m talking about! Say what’s up, everybody!’…I’m sorry, man, everyone has given up their lives, and then you’ve got these politicians who are just hypocrites out here.”

He continued, “What, you guys think corona respects your office too much to come after you? Because don’t forget it got the president of the United States, it’s not going to be star-struck by Governor Hair Gel.”

He added, “In fact, in a way, these Democrats are even worse than the anti-maskers because of their hypocrisy. At least when those dudes break the rules, they’re open about it.”

