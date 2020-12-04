https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-awards-presidential-medal-freedom-former-football-coach-lou-holtz/

(NTD.COM) – President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in a ceremony at the Oval Office.

“Today it’s my privilege to present our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to one of the greatest coaches in American history, the legendary Lou Holtz, a friend of mine – great gentleman, great man,” Trump said during the Dec. 3 ceremony, attended by dozens of people.

The 83-year-old sports veteran spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams and is perhaps best known for an 11-season stretch as Notre Dame’s head coach.

