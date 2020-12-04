https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-lawsuit-georgia-overturned/2020/12/04/id/1000086/

President Donald Trump has filed suit in Georgia claiming the election process was filled with “significant systemic misconduct, fraud and other irregularities” resulting in “many thousands of illegal votes” being cast and counted.

The suit was filed in Georgia on Friday on behalf of Trump and David Shafer, a presidential elector pledged to the president. The suit named Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and a slew of local elections officials.

It is asking the court to prevent certification of the results and order a new presidential election.

The suit claims:

The election code mandates that those wishing to vote by absentee ballots may apply for a mail-in ballot “not more than 180 days” prior to the election. But it alleges the officials permitted at least 305,701 people to illegally vote who applied for absentee ballots more than 180 days prior to the election and then improperly counted the illegal votes.

Officials allowed at least 92 individuals to vote whose absentee ballots, according to state records, were returned and accepted prior to that individual requesting an absentee ballot.

The officials mailed at least 2,664 absentee ballots to individuals prior to the earliest date permitted by law.

Respondents unlawfully adopted standards to be followed by the clerks and registrars in processing absentee ballots inconsistent with the election code.

Despite the legal requirement for signature matching and voter identity verification, the respondents failed to ensure that such obligations were followed by election officials.

The lawsuit also claims the officials violated Georgia law and the election code, along with state election board rules and regulations.

“The fraud, misconduct and irregularities that occurred under the ‘supervision’ of (the) respondents are sufficient to place the contest election in doubt,” the lawsuit said.

“As a result, there is substantial doubt as to the outcome of the contested election, and the contested election … shall be enjoined, vacated, and nullified and either a new presidential election be immediately ordered that complies with Georgia Page 52 of 64 law or, in the alternative, that such other just and equitable relief is obtained so as to comport with the Constitution of the State of Georgia.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

