The Trump campaign filed a new lawsuit in Georgia on Friday evening seeking to invalidate the recent results in the presidential election and hold a new presidential election in the state or allow Georgia lawmakers to chose the state’s electors.

“The campaign pressed forward, however, filing a new lawsuit in Georgia state court seeking to invalidate that state’s results based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and wrongdoing by election workers,” The Washington Post reported. “In a statement, campaign lead counsel Ray S. Smith III called on the court to ‘order a new statewide election for president’ or allow legislators to appoint the state’s presidential electors.”

In a statement, the Trump campaign alleged:

The Trump Campaign filed an election contest today in Georgia state court seeking to invalidate the state’s November 3, 2020 presidential election results. Joining President Trump and the Trump campaign in the lawsuit is David Shafer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, who is also a Trump presidential elector. “The Secretary of State has orchestrated the worst excuse for an election in Georgia history,” Smith claimed. “We are asking the Court to vacate the certification of the presidential election and to order a new statewide election for president. Alternatively, we are asking the Court to enjoin the certification and allow the Georgia legislature to reclaim its duty under the U.S. Constitution to appoint the presidential electors for the state.” “What was filed today clearly documents that there are literally tens of thousands of illegal votes that were cast, counted, and included in the tabulations the Secretary of State is preparing to certify,” said Ray S. Smith III, lead counsel for the Trump Campaign. “The massive irregularities, mistakes, and potential fraud violate the Georgia Election Code, making it impossible to know with certainty the actual outcome of the presidential race in Georgia.” Attached to the complaint are sworn affidavits from dozens of Georgia residents swearing under penalty of perjury to what they witnessed during the election: failure to process and secure the ballots, failure to verify the signatures on absentee ballots, the appearance of mysterious “pristine” absentee ballots not received in official absentee ballot envelopes that were voted almost solely for Joe Biden, failure to allow poll watchers meaningful access to observe the election, among other violations of law. Data experts also provided sworn testimony in the lawsuit identifying thousands of illegal votes: 2,560 felons; 66,247 underage voters, 2,423 votes from people not registered; 1,043 individuals registered at post office boxes; 4,926 individuals who voted in Georgia after registering in another state; 395 individuals who voted in two states; 15,700 votes from people who moved out of state before the election; 40,279 votes of people who moved without re-registering in their new county; and another 30,000 to 40,000 absentee ballots lacking proper signature matching and verification.

#BREAKING Trump Campaign says it has filed a lawsuit to throw out the Georgia election and “order a new election to be conducted in the presidential race.” pic.twitter.com/IuxAd4DLv3 — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 4, 2020

Brendan Keefe, Chief Investigator at Atlanta’s WXIA 11Alive, tweeted out portions of the lawsuit and noted that it was filed in “Fulton County Superior Court.”

The lawsuit is in Fulton County Superior Court, and the defendants are the Secretary of State & several county elections directors. pic.twitter.com/osSMpcCMWg — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 4, 2020

Out “of roughly 50 cases brought by Trump’s campaign and his allies, more than 30 have been rejected or dropped. About a dozen are awaiting action,” the Associated Press reported. “Trump has notched just one small victory, a case challenging a decision to move the deadline to provide missing proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.”

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) claimed in a statement following the election that there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

