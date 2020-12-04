https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-campaign-files-lawsuit-overturn-fraudulent-election-georgia/

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia on Friday claiming the election process was overwhelmed with fraud and irregularities and a new election should be ordered immediately.

The lawsuit claims over 300,000 ballots were processed illegally.

Newsmax reported:

President Donald Trump has filed suit in Georgia claiming the election process was filled with “significant systemic misconduct, fraud and other irregularities” resulting in “many thousands of illegal votes” being cast and counted. The suit was filed in Georgia on Friday on behalf of Trump and David Shafer, a presidential elector pledged to the president. The suit named Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and a slew of local elections officials. It is asking the court to prevent certification of the results and order a new presidential election.

