President Donald Trump’s lawyers presented claims of voter fraud to a Nevada state court in Carson City Thursday, arguing that tens of thousands of votes should be thrown out.

The lawyers, who also represent Republicans, said in court that approximately 42,000 voters “voted twice” in Nevada, 2,468 voters legally changed their addresses to another country or state, 1,500 voters were listed as deceased by the Social Security Administration, about 20,000 voters had a non-Nevada mailing address, and 6,000 voters who had U.S. Postal Service “flags” on “vacant addresses.”

They also submitted evidence that purports to show nearly 8,000 ballots cast “by voters with addresses that are physically non-existent,” and approximately 15,000 voters who were “registered to vacant or commercial properties that cast ballots,” according to the Nevada GOP.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, who is helping Trump’s lawsuits in Nevada, told the Washington Examiner this week that “in my years of experience in politics, I have never seen the amount of illegal voting like we have documented in Clark County, Nevada. It is a level of corruption I didn’t think could happen in a modern, free country.”

Nevada Judge James Russell said Thursday that he needs to rule on evidence cited by Trump’s attorneys and by Democrats’ attorneys. The judge said he will rule on the case Friday, according to reports.

Before the hearing, the Nevada GOP wrote on Twitter that it has 20 binders of evidence supporting their claims.

“We have testimony from multiple witnesses reporting that the USB drives used in the election would show that vote tallies changed overnight,” the group added on Twitter. “That means in the dead of night, votes would appear or disappear on these voting machines during early voting and Election Day.”

Democrat attorney Kevin Hamilton said there is no way to tell who voted for whom in the election. Russell also echoed his statement.

“In a court of law it’s evidence that counts, not tweets or social media bluster, not hearsay or speculation, it’s evidence and that’s what’s missing in the record before the court,” he said, as reported by Fox News.

But Trump attorney Jesse Binnall said that their evidence about voter records was partially obtained via DMV records.

“In the dead of night, votes appeared and votes reappeared without explanation, and there is no good explanation,” Binnall said, reported 8NewsNow. He added, “This election was unfortunately stolen. We cannot turn a blind eye with evidence like this. We cannot allow an election to be stolen.”

Secretaries of state in key states have said they have seen no evidence of voter fraud or irregularities that would overturn the election.

