https://thehill.com/policy/defense/528774-trump-pentagon-assistant-secretary-nominee-alleged-biden-coup-report

Scott O’Grady, the nominee for a top post at the Pentagon, retweeted messages that falsely said President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says GOP senators have called to congratulate him Biden: Trump attending inauguration is ‘of consequence’ to the country Biden says family will avoid business conflicts MORE had won the election in a “coup” and that President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says GOP senators have called to congratulate him Biden: Trump attending inauguration is ‘of consequence’ to the country Biden says family will avoid business conflicts MORE should declare martial law, according to a report by CNN’s KFILE.

Trump nominated O’Grady to be assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs at the Pentagon.

Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20 and it seems unlikely the Senate would act to confirm O’Grady before then. His nomination was sent to the Senate on Monday, and comes after a series of resignations at the Pentagon following Trump’s firing of former Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperDefense bill revives Stars and Stripes newspaper after near dissolution Alyssa Farah resigns as White House communications director Compromise defense bill offers rebuke of Trump’s Germany drawdown MORE via tweet last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retweet of a message about marital law could be particularly troublesome for O’Grady given his nomination to the Pentagon.

The CNN review of the tweets, which are protected on the platform and can only be seen by approved followers, showed that on Nov. 25 O’Grady retweeted a post that said, “Trump won & Biden & his Comrades will now attempt a coup,” next to a doctored image of Biden beside Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Dec. 2, the former fighter pilot and 2020 Veterans for Trump chair reportedly retweeted an account that shared an article that said former national security adviser Michael Flynn had shared a petition that called for martial law.

He then retweeted the same account, which suggested that Trump should declare martial law.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this,” the account said, according to CNN, “But calling for martial law is not a bad idea when there is an attempted coup against the president and this country happening right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CNN review also found that O’Grady has repeatedly claimed that Trump won the election in a “landslide fashion.”

Trump won 232 electoral votes to Biden’s 306. Biden also won the popular vote handily, though Biden’s margin of victory in the states of Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin amounted to about 50,000 votes. If those three states had gone to Trump, there would have been a 269-269 tie in the Electoral College, sending the contest to a vote by state delegation in the House.

O’Grady and the Defense Department did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

