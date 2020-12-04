https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/12/04/trump-team-files-new-suit-in-georgia-even-more-questions-raised-about-georgias-response-to-smoking-gun-video-n289621
About The Author
Related Posts
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy