RUMORS AND PROPAGANDA

52 years ago when I went into the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era, I still very distinctly recall that one of the first courses we were given as new Airmen was to recognize rumors and propaganda as attempts to mislead us and to cause us to act contrary to the interests of our own country. That lesson has stuck with me for over a half-century and now I see that as a very important threat to the survival of our constitutional republic in this age of disinformation.

Unlike back in 1968, today fake news can be spread around the world in a nanosecond. Technology may make our lives easier in some ways, but the thing you need to remember is that as technology improves, it does so in inverse proportion to the reliability of the information transmitted.

SOCIAL MEDIA IS THE PREFERRED CONDUIT

Whatever you think about Twitter or how about how it is controlled by the powers of darkness, you have to admit that at this point, whatever other alternative systems you may be checking out, right now the President of the United States and other important people, plus a heck of a lot of wannabes, are using it to make information go viral. If it’s the President and it’s true, then Jack is sure enough going to censor it. If it’s Biden and it’s full of crap, Twitter will promote the daylights out of it. Their hubris is so overwhelming that they don’t even bother to be subtle about it. It’s their in-your-face and down-your-throat approach. They do it because they can do it and thus far they’re getting away with it. That which they label as false is simply that with which they disagree. But who the h*ll appointed Jack or anybody else as the Ultimate Arbiter of Truth vs. Fiction? Nobody did! Not you either, Zuckey-boy!

But we need to make a clear distinction between the fact that leftists really think that anybody who disagrees with them is mentally defective on the one hand, and deliberate fake information which they promulgate that they do not believe to be true but which they want you and me to fall for on the other hand.

When you were a kid, did your big brother or your cousin or anybody ever take you on a snipe hunt? Put you out in the woods and tell you to wait here and they will chase the snipes down and you can grab them when they get here? Then they go home laughing while you sit there under a tree all by your little lonesome as they wait until you figure out you were duped and come home by yourself unless you get lost in the woods instead? “A snipe hunt is a type of practical joke or fool’s errand, in existence in North America as early as the 1840s, in which an unsuspecting newcomer is duped into trying to catch a nonexistent animal called a snipe.” It almost happened to me 60 years ago, but I was spared when conscience got the better part of those who would have done so. But, I fear that the perpetrators today have no such sense of conscience. They have no better angels. They are going to mislead you and abandon you and never come back to tell you what happened.

DON’T BE MISLED

On the one hand we have those from the opposite political perspective who are plying psychological warfare against us. If that isn’t insidious enough, we also have to deal with those who claim to be of our own political party, but who are actually aiding and abetting the enemy either knowingly or unknowingly. If it’s knowingly, then they may be traitors. If it’s unknowingly, then they’re probably just useful idiots.

Many of you have probably already heard of Sun Tzu, the ancient Chinese military strategist, among whose famous quotations are: “All warfare is based on deception” and “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” I won’t go into detail about Saul Alinsky or about Soviet Cold War tactics or the Chinese Communist Party’s present day disinformation campaign. While all these may provide inspiration to certain elements that are trying to undermine our society, let’s concentrate upon what is happening right now in this attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election in the United States of America.

DEMOCRAT DISSIMULATION

Joe Biden simply is not intelligent enough or in control of his own faculties enough to devise such a devious operation. He is just a pawn in a worldwide chess match. We don’t know at this point exactly who his pawn-masters are or exactly how they’re manipulating him. It’s very unlikely he even writes his own tweets because they’re in intelligible English rather than gobbledygook. In real life he has difficulties bringing half-a-dozen words together without fumbling.

Speaking of fumbling, you don’t really want to give this dude that nuclear football, do you? I didn’t think so. It’s okay, Democrats, you don’t have to say it out loud, because you know what’s in your heart, Joe endangers your lives as well as ours if you entrust him with that awesome responsibility as Commander-in-Chief. As for Kamala, let’s don’t even go there!

I don’t think, Democrats, that you really understand the stakes in this game. Your greed for power and domination has blinded you to the existential threat that exists if your pawn actually gets into the Oval Office. If you even remember Benghazi, do you really want that kind of abandonment of Americans to happen again?

My topic here is disinformation, but we cannot discuss it in a vacuum without considering the dire consequences if they succeed in stealing this election. But let’s go on and look at what they’re trying to do at this point to achieve their ill-considered objective. Democrats right now are trying to convince us that Donald Trump lost the election and is trying to steal it and may declare martial law or stage a coup d’état to stay in power. The truth is that the Democrats have declared all year that under no circumstances, regardless of the fact that on election night it was obvious that Donald Trump was on his way to a landslide victory, will he be sworn in on January 20th, but that Joe Biden will be instead. All they’re doing now is to implement that strategy of which they forewarned us but which we ignored to our own peril.

The real threat is that when Donald Trump is declared to be the winner of this election, be it through the electoral college process, decided in Congress, one or more U.S. Supreme Court decisions, or a combination of these elements, you can rest assured that the Democrats will not go quietly into the night and that there will be violent riots in the streets. What they’re doing now is to distract us by projecting their own scheme and trying to convince us that it is Trump that we should fear. Please do not go on that snipe hunt! There are really vicious animals in some of those forests that may devour you while you’re waiting for those non-existent snipes to be sent your way so you can catch them in the bag. Being left holding the bag may not be the worst of your problems.

RINO RUSE

Sometimes, I honestly wonder whether some of our so-called Republican colleagues really realize that they are cannibalizing each other, or if they’re just too dumb to know what’s going on. There are some, unfortunately, that we have to admit are evidently doing it with mal-intent and malevolence. I’m not going to name names here. Just be alert and don’t trust that having an [R] after their name is a guarantee that your elected politician really is on your side or looking out for your interests rather than their own devious ambitions. Integrity is a very rare virtue. Principled men and women who do the right thing just because it is the right thing are few and far between in this old world. I would not waste a lot of time scouring inside the DC Beltway to find such decent human beings. The struggle to reach the pinnacle of power drains that righteousness out of all but a very precious remnant, if indeed it ever resided within them in the first place.

Today, I was saddened in seeing a tweet by Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas. This man I consider a war hero who gave his eye literally in the service of his country.

Lin Wood is a Democrat that wants Republicans to self-destruct. Just because he wears a MAGA hat does not mean he shares a single value with you. He just wants your donations for his legal fees. He’s a grifter. VOTE IN GEORGIA. PROTECT THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF THE LAST 4 YEARS. https://t.co/d8CwTQUS5V — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 4, 2020

But, when I listen to Lin Wood, I hear voices that to me reckon back to those who gave their lives and fortunes to bring the United States of America into independence and freedom from a foreign monarchy. Every one of us, with absolutely zero exceptions, is a fallible human being. Even those who try their best sometimes fail. I’m afraid that Representative Crenshaw this time is letting down the voters of Texas who elected himself while mischaracterizing a patriot. It’s bad enough we’ve got Democrats deliberately lying to us. Having Republicans for whatever unknown reasons painting those who are trying to save this country as money-grabbing grifters is a disservice to those who are trying so hard before it’s too late to stave off an unmitigated disaster!

I don’t always abide by the wisdom of my late momma who always told me if you don’t have something nice to say about somebody, don’t say anything at all. But, if you claim to be a Republican, and what you say would hinder Donald Trump and his legal team in following the constitutional process to preserve our victory in this presidential election, then just keep your mouth shut and your fingers off the keyboard! If you’re one of those who thrive on “I told you so’s”, stick them in your pocket and save them for later. Then you can throw them away when Trump is inaugurated again for a second term. Got it?

TO PATRIOTS EVERYWHERE

I really get tired of talking to politicians. Their whole lifestyle is based upon doing all the talking and never listening. They don’t really care about what their constituents think. They are plotting about what will get them re-elected next time. Everything else is negotiable and ethics are dispensable. “Do the right thing because it is the right thing” just is not ever considered.

I prefer to talk to the people of this wonderful country who have made us the blessed land that we are. First by recognizing the Providence of Almighty God and calling upon Him to lead us in the path of righteousness for His Name’s sake. Then by conducting their lives according to His Divine guidance and direction.

Jesus warned us to beware of many false prophets. They are most assuredly among us today. They are wolves in sheep’s clothing. Some of them even ran in this current American election. Some even will succeed in entering into or remaining in positions of authority. But do not be misled. Discern the spirits whether they are of God or not.

I know it sounds like I’ve going from admonishing to preaching. I did actually study in a Christian university to serve on the mission field in the Philippines whose people I dearly love. I’ve previously written about poor leadership in Manila today, but my point here is just that every country in the world, despite cultural differences, has one common need. Most countries do not go to the extreme of the Chinese Communist Party’s blasphemous requirement that their subjects worship them rather than the Divine Creator of the Universe. But every nation on this planet, including our own, must humbly recognize that we do not control our own destiny. That is not contradictory to what I’ve been saying that we must act now to avoid losing our country. It’s just that we have to recognize that we are dealing with higher forces that wish to destroy our individual freedoms to live as we choose and worship God as we wish without hindrance from our own government.

Ephesians 6:12

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT

Remember that Lucifer is a fallen angel and is the father of all lies. Those who would mislead you right now by lying to you, by gaslighting you, by convincing you that your “own lying eyes” deceived you when you saw the enthusiasm for Donald Trump with meager response to Joe Biden during this campaign, whether knowingly or unknowingly, are fulfilling their role as pawns. The ultimate pawn-master is not George Soros. It is not Xi Jinping. It is not the Ayatollah. The ultimate pawn-master is Satan himself.

Call this an expository sermon if you will, but the objective is to demonstrate that what we are experiencing right now, this outright theft by cheating in our American presidential election, transcends this brief epoch in human history. Yes, Donald Trump is the man of the hour and God will continue to use him as his re-election is confirmed and he serves another four-year term as our president. Joe Biden will go back to sulk in his basement. Kamala Harris will complete her term in the U.S. Senate and then hopefully be defeated when she runs for re-election in California.

WHAT ABOUT YOU AND ME?

Let us here rededicate ourselves to the closing words of Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg Address:

That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

If you let a Biden-Harris administration, contrary to the expressed will of the voters at the polls in this recent election, install a foreign-dominated Marxist regime here in our beloved America, then you are a modern-day John Wilkes Booth!

