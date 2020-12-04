https://www.theblaze.com/news/two-gun-toting-detroit-homeowners-open-fire-on-intruders-in-separate-incidents-one-of-the-suspects-was-armed-and-ended-up-dead

Once again we have another example of criminals not getting the picture that everyday folks in growing numbers are armed and ready for them.

And this time the tale concerns a pair of Detroit homeowners with concealed pistol licenses who successfully used their guns to protect themselves after intruders invaded their residences.

What are the details?

The first incident happened around 7 p.m Monday when police said a suspect armed with a long gun entered a home on Fenton, just west of Telegraph between McNichols and 7 Mile, WJBK-TV reported.

The suspect then confronted the homeowner, pointing his gun at him, police told the station.

But the homeowner was able to arm himself, too, and shot the 22-year-old intruder several times with a handgun, WJBK said, adding that the suspect died at the scene.

Officers recovered both guns, the station said, adding that the CPL-holding homeowner was detained for questioning.

The circumstances are still being investigated, WJBK reported.

The second incident took place Wednesday night at a home in the 16600 block of Fairmount Drive when police said the 39-year-old homeowner heard a strange noise above her, WDIV-TV reported.

When she went to investigate the noise, police told the station she discovered a 19-year-old male in her attic — and officials believe the suspect was hiding there as part of an attempt to burglarize the home.

After a brief standoff, the intruder reportedly made a sudden move — and that’s when the CPL-holding homeowner fired a shot at the suspect, WDIV reported.

Police arrived at the scene, and the suspect was taken to a hospital, the station said. He was in stable condition, WDIV reported — but police said once he’s well enough he’ll be taken into custody.

The homeowner is cooperating with police and their investigation, the station noted.







Detroit homeowner shoots teen intruder hiding in attic



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

