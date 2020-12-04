https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/un-removes-cannabis-list-worlds-dangerous-drugs/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The United Nations voted on Wednesday to remove medical marijuana from a list of the world’s most dangerous drugs – a move which could pave the way for an expansion of both consumption and research of the controversial plant.

The vote by the UN’s Commission for Narcotic Drugs followed guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) on reclassifying cannabis and its derivatives, according to the New York Times. In particular, the WHO’s guidance was centered around removing marijuana from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs – which contains dangerous and highly addictive opioids such as heroin.

“This is a huge, historic victory for us, we couldn’t hope for more,” said drug policy researcher Kenzi Riboulet-Zemouli, who has closely monitored the vote which he says ‘reinstates’ Marijuana’s status as a historical treatment for various ailments.

