https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/unbelievable-mother-along-daughter-handled-counted-ballots-alone-hours-georgia-ruby-freeman-caught-running-batch-ballots-tabulator-three-times/

The mother – daughter team of ballot counters in Atlanta really overdid their fraud. We saw last night how they stuck around and counted ballots after kicking Republicans out of the State Farm Center on a fake water main break hoax.

We also saw the mother and daughter pass an object the size of a thumb drive between each other in a suspicious manner:

TRENDING: What’s Up, Ruby?… BREAKING: Crooked Operative Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots in Georgia IS IDENTIFIED

Now we have evidence mother Ruby sent the same stack of votes through a tabulator in the State Farm Center three times. This is illegal.

The corrupt Republican politicians in Georgia are giving the election to Joe Biden. Besides them, nobody did more to steal the election for Joe Biden than this mother – daughter combo. The good people in Georgia need to stand up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

