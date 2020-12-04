https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-ruby-freeman-elections-supervisor-shaye-ross-strange-pass-also-caught-video/

Ruby Freeman and daughter and elections supervisor Wandrea “Shaye” Moss

Earlier on Thursday Cristina Laila reported on the explosive video that was revealed during the Georgia ballot counting at the State Farm Arena where crooked Democrats pulled out suitcases full of ballots and began counting those ballots without election monitors in the room.

Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated!

This was the most explosive video of the entire campaign season!

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

We identified one of the operatives last night who was caught on video counting illegal ballots from a suitcase stashed under a table!

As you can see from the video one woman in a purple top was filmed helping pull out the ballots and then sitting down to count the ballots.

Hat tip to Christina Diggins

One woman in the video is wearing a purple top.

She later appeared in the suitcase video!



The woman in the purple made a mistake and left her purse on her desk advertising her business.

Her name is Ruby Freeman.

And she made the mistake of advertising her purse on her desk the same night she was involved in voter fraud on a MASSIVE SCALE.

Ruby’s purse was a hit and several fans wrote her on her LinkedIn page after they saw her and her purse on TV.

They then commented on her LinkedIn page.

Note: Please do not confuse this with a similar business in Snellville!

Ruby Freeman had an active Facebook page last night.

It was shut down early on Friday morning.

On her page Ruby Freeman brags about her “Shaye” being her supervisor.

It is clear from a video that was released that Shaye and Ruby are very close.

Yaacov Apelbaum sent us more research on Ruby. Yaacov confirms Shaye is Ruby’s daughter.

It’s pretty clear Ruby is anti-Trump.

Here is a closeup of Shaye via a Getty image.

Her official name is “Wandrea Moss.”

And now there is video of Ruby secretly passing something to her daughter during the ballot counting.

It is not clear what was passed. Some readers say it was a USB stick but it is not clear what they passed to eachother.

It sure looks like they were trying to hide this transaction.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Video evidence of a USB handoff caught on camera!

USB Handoff , #StopTheSteaI pic.twitter.com/uk8MzKWcZI — Space Cowboy (@X14Eagle) December 4, 2020

Thank you Gateway Pundit readers for sending this information.

