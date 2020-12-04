https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-s-p-500-record-high/2020/12/04/id/1000048

Wall Street’s main indexes jumped to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest jobs growth in six months reinforced investors expectations for a new fiscal stimulus bill to help revive the economy from its worst downturn in decades.

All the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with value stocks such as energy and financials, which have lagged the broader market this year, leading the gains.

Occidental Petroleum Corp and Chevron Corp climbed about 3% each, lifted by a rise in crude prices, as major oil producers agreed on a compromise to extend the bulk of existing supply curbs.

The Labor Department’s closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 245,000 jobs in November, the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 610,000 in October.

Analysts said the dismal report could spur policymakers to push harder for a stimulus bill as more than 13 million people were due to lose their government-funded unemployment benefits on Dec. 26 without quick action by Congress.

“The bad news of the weakening jobs picture is potentially good news for investors because it means that the stimulus bill is much more likely to take place in a fairly short time frame,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in North Carolina.

In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.14 points or 0.53% to 30,127.66, the S&P 500 gained 22.68 points or 0.62% to 3,689.40 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 51.20 points, or 0.41% to 12,428.14.

A $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the Congress on Thursday after a months-long standoff between Republicans and Democrats over the size of the potential package.

The two parties also face a Dec. 11 deadline to pass a $1.4 trillion budget or risk a shutdown of the government.

Positive vaccine updates from major drugmakers have eased worries around grim economic data and a surge in infections, setting Wall Street’s main indexes for another week of gains after the benchmark S&P 500 clocked its best November.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s chief said on Friday he had a “robust discussion” with the White House this week about the timeline for COVID-19 vaccine approvals and believes vaccinating 20 million Americans this year is realistic.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 3.3-to-1 on the NYSE and by 2.5-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 279 new highs and 13 new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Growing prospects for a U.S. coronavirus relief package after a grim employment report helped boost demand for riskier assets, taking the dollar to a 2-1/2-year low and pushing oil prices to their highest since March when widespread lockdowns aimed at curtailing the pandemic took effect.

U.S. Treasury bonds, meanwhile, dipped in anticipation of increased borrowing to fund economic recovery measures.

“It shows that the economy is still not on firm footing and we need stimulus. The revitalized conversations are important, and this shows that ultimately maybe a bad number will get the politicians to push forward a bit faster,” said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street Global Markets.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.62% following mixed trading in Asia and modest gains in Europe.

The broadly upbeat mood saw the U.S. dollar lose ground to other major currencies.

“One of the elements of the better news we are getting, for instance the vaccine, is to increase the attraction of risky assets, and that reduces the appetite for the U.S. dollar,” said Eric Brard, head of fixed income at asset manager Amundi.

The euro hit its highest since April 2018 against the dollar and was last at $1.2172, a weekly gain of more than 1.5%. The dollar index fell 0.163%, near its lowest since May 2018.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last fell 17/32 in price to yield 0.9758%, up from 0.921% late on Thursday.

“November’s report is the weakest monthly jobs number of the pandemic rebound, and markets are clearly betting that today’s result will pull forward stimulus talks, necessitating greater supply,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

German industrial orders rose more than expected on the month in October, data showed on Friday, raising hopes the manufacturing sector in Europe’s biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a solid footing during a second wave of the pandemic.

Oil prices got an additional lift after OPEC and Russia agreed to reduce their deep oil output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day.

The increase means the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia, a group known as OPEC+, would move to cut production by 7.2 million barrels per day, or 7% of global demand from January, compared with current cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day.

U.S. crude rose 1.23% to $46.20 per barrel and Brent was at $49.15, up 0.9% on the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,833.40 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.47% to $1,828.20 an ounce.

