https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-high-school-football-player-removed-from-field-by-police-after-attacking-ref-faces-criminal-charges-report-says

A Texas high school football player was removed from a game this week by law enforcement officials after he allegedly charged the field and struck a ref after the ref announced that the player had been ejected from the game.

“On Thursday, Edinburg High School senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron slammed into referee Fred Gracia after Gracia announced Duron had been ejected from the game,” ESPN reported. “Duron was ejected after he received back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties when he shoved an opposing offensive lineman to the ground, attempted to tackle the quarterback after the whistle had blown the play dead and exchanged words with the 58-year-old Gracia.”

WATCH:

Insane situation at a high school football game in Edinburg, Texas. A player gets ejected and then storms the field and lays out the ref. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/PbiFYqOes0 — Regulators Podcast 🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) December 4, 2020

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020,” the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced Friday. “We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community.”

“We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident,” the statement continued. “The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.