https://redstate.com/beccalower/2020/12/04/watch-nick-searcy-leads-a-one-man-illegal-walking-protest-and-it-has-people-laughing-n289591
About The Author
Related Posts
They Don't Even Try to Hide Their Bias Anymore: WaPo Asks Congressional Republicans 3 Questions to Prove It
December 4, 2020
MSNBC's Despicable Joy Reid Smears Mitch McConnell as 'Racist,' 'Terrorist,' Worshipper at 'the Altar of 'Whiteness'
December 4, 2020
Update: Penn. Supreme Court Denies Request to Stay Its Order Dismissing Lawsuit Challenging Mail-In Balloting
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy